Keith Urban Shows Rare Footage of Wedding to Nicole Kidman During Las Vegas Residency

Keith Urban launched his brand new Las Vegas residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood on March 3. The show takes fans on a journey of Urban's nearly 25-year career in mainstream country music, but is also gives a glimpse into an important moment in his personal life. In a sweet moment in the show, footage of Urban's 2006 wedding to Nicole Kidman plays across the screen behind the stage while he sings his 2010 love song, "Without You."

This footage isn't something Urban shares often -- or ever -- and he told People he wanted to find the right moment in the show to showcase it.

"I wanted to do it in a very organic way and find the right song," Urban told the publication. "It was really more about choosing to do that song, 'Without You,' and how that felt like the right time for that."

"I don't know if that's her favorite song, but it was the right one for the footage," he said.

According to fan videos filmed at the residency, the footage comes on the screen towards the end of the song and shows the in-love couple showing off their rings, sharing kisses and smiling at one another.

The song from Urban's Get Closer album is already fairly stripped down in the original recording, with acoustic guitar and fiddle backing up his voice. In the live version of the tune, Urban leans into bluegrass influences, playing banjo while his band offers other acoustic instrumentation.

Although the current show is Urban's second Vegas residency, the two-hour production features a completely revamped setlist that includes his biggest hits as well as lesser-known songs he hasn't performed in years. The singer is also up for requests. People reports that when a fan requested Air Supply's "All Out of Love," which Urban once sang on the Australian talent show New Faces in 1983, he obliged (and somehow knew all the lyrics).

"I couldn't believe I remembered the words. I probably haven't sung that song since I was 16," he said. "I have a sick memory for song lyrics. It's ridiculous, like, pretty ridiculous. I literally will not have played a song in 20 years and I'll pick up a guitar and start playing it and the words just come. I'm literally going, 'How do I know these words?'"

Urban recently added more dates to the residency. It now runs on select dates in March, June, July and November.

Keith Urban Las Vegas Residency dates:

March 2023: 15, 17, 18

June 2023: 16, 17, 21, 23, 24, 28, 30

July 2023: 1

November 2023: 1, 3, 4, 10, 11, 15, 17