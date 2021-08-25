Fans all over the world were devastated by the loss of The Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts. Famous musicians, including Paul McCartney of The Beatles, have been sharing online tributes in honor of Watts. Even country music star Keith Urban took to social media to pay a heartfelt tribute to the rock 'n' roll legend saying he was "shocked and truly saddened" by his death. Urban refers to one of the greatest drummers of his generation as the "gentleman soul of rock and roll."

"The heart beat of one of the greatest bands of all time, a truly one of a kind musician who's influence is unquantifiable AND will continue to be for as long as there are musicians who are working to shed all that is not needed, to get to THE ESSENCE," Urban wrote on his Instagram where he shared a throwback pic next to the rock n roll superstar.

"I didn't even properly know you, but I love you Charlie, and I thank you for all that you gave us," Urban continued. "I'm so grateful that through countless recordings we will always be not only hearing you , but FEELING you !"

Watts had played alongside his bandmates on every album the rock band released over the past 60 years as well as performed on every tour. After joining in 1963, he's the longest-lasting member of the Rolling Stones behind rock stars Mick Jagger and Keith Richards. After surviving throat cancer in 2004, Watts had revealed earlier this year that he would not be able to join his bandmates on their 2021 tour due to needing time to recuperate from an undisclosed medical procedure.

Watts' death was announced on August 24 after his spokesperson released a statement that the drummer had passed away in a London hospital earlier that day surrounded by his family. He was 80 years old.

