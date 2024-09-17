Keith Urban Reveals What He Thinks About Carrie Underwood on 'American Idol'

Keith Urban knows his way around reality TV more than a lot of people. He judges for American Idol for seasons 12-15. If it's one thing he knows, it's the format and pressures of the show. Naturally, people want to know if Urban thinks Carrie Underwood is the right choice to take over for Katy Perry.

Recently, Keith Urban speaks with Taste of Country to promote his upcoming album HIGH. There, they also ask him on his thoughts about Carrie Underwood. Particularly, they want to know his thoughts on her new gig as a judge on American Idol. Given his credentials and how they're contemporaries, he knows well enough whether or not she would be good for the gig. He naturally gives her the seal of approval. "She's gonna be great," he declares. "I mean, it's such an advantage when you've been on the other side of the desk, like Carrie has, because she knows what they're all going through. She's a great call for that position, she's gonna do excellent."

Keith Urban Believes Carrie Underwood Will Thrive as Judge for American Idol

The real question the publication wants to get to the bottom of is whether Keith Urban thinks Carrie Underwood would let him pass the audition. He laughs it off and recalls some of his own experiences auditioning for Reality TV in the past. "Probably not. Back in the day, I had a lot of work to do. Shoot, man. I went on a lot of those shows when I was a kid. When I was 9 years old, I went on a show called Pot of Gold," Urban recalls. "Three judges, went out there and sang and was completely crucified, and welcome to showbiz kid."

Additionally, Keith Urban isn't alone in warmly welcoming Carrie Underwood. Her co-judge Luke Bryan marvels at her resume and how it contributes to the show. "Carrie's got all the tools to navigate. If you can win 'American Idol,' I think you are certainly qualified to be able to judge it," he emphasizes. "Her pedigree of her career and everything from winning it to all the things she's done, it has been pretty amazing. I'm just excited to sit behind the judges table with her... She is just beyond a class act. I can't wait to be working with her."