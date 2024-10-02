Keith Urban Recalls Baring All For Playgirl Early In Career

Keith Urban is one of the biggest names in country music these days. But there was a time when he would have done about anything to make the headlines. Well, that's exactly what Urban did early in his career.

The singer, famously or infamously depending on who you ask, appeared in Playgirl when he was still early in his career. We're not talking about the interview section either. Urban bared all for a spread in the magazine with only a guitar to cover himself.

While it wasn't quite pornographic, it was very revealing. Now, that he's a big time country star, does he have any regrets about exposing himself to the world? Urban recently appeared on a recent episode of Rob Lowe's Literally! With Rob Lowe podcast. He opened up about his decision to appear in the magazine.

From the sounds of things, Urban doesn't have much regrets about appearing in the magazine.He said that it was someone at his record company's idea. The singer was also glad that he played the guitar and not a more revealing instrument.

Keith Urban Bares All

"It was a guy at my record company who was like, 'Hey, you know, we can do this article in Playgirl, and they'll do a big, long, nice piece on the record,' and I was like, 'Great,' and then [he said], 'We'll go do a photoshoot too,'" Urban explained. "I was like, 'Oh, OK.' Luckily, I play guitar and not harmonica."

At the time, Urban said he was "Apparently willing to do anything to get going." At least the singer was a sport about it all.

However, Urban claimed that he "didn't know there was a such a thing" as Playgirl magazine at the time. Lowe called him out on his feigned ignorance. Lowe said, "Hang on now, Mr. Urban. I know you're from Australia and things are different there." Urban explained that he knew what Playboy was, but he wasn't aware the magazine had a spin-off.

"Equal titillation," Lowe joked. It's not the first time Urban's spread came up. Previously, Jay Leno made a joke about it when Urban appeared on The Tonight Show with Randy Jackson.

"We shouldn't be looking at this. I can't see this!" Randy Jackson said.

"That falls into the 'what the Hell was I thinking' category," Urban said.