Keith Urban Performs at... Buc-ee's?!?!

Buc-ee's is not just a gas station. For all the southern foodies out there, you know it's something so much more. Sure, you can put $40 in the tank at one of their hundreds of pumps and then call it a day. But you would miss so much of what makes it amazing. The bathrooms are cleaner than you could ever imagine, especially if your competition is just Love's. Additionally, it's a fat kid's paradise; an endless wall of beef jerky and fountain drinks greet you upon entering, as well as fresh BBQ and fudge. Apparently, country artists are taking their shows to Buc-ee's too.

Recently, Keith Urban announces on Facebook that he would play a pop-up show at a Buc-ee's. He shows up in the parking lot ready to perform at the mega gas station in Athens, Alabama. It makes sense given Urban is releasing his next album, HIGH, in September. Already, he has a few songs from the album on all streaming services. One of which is a duet with Lainey Wilson titled, GO HOME W U. The last single HEART LIKE A HOMETOWN dropped last month.

Keith Urban Plays a Show at a Random Alabama Buc-ee's and I Can't Blame Him

What better way to promote a new album than to take it straight to the people at a Buc-ee's. Keith gets to give his songs a test drive for the live crowd who will undoubtedly appreciate it. They were probably going to the gas station to fill up and restock on snacks anyway. Now, he gets to personally connect with fans and the uninitiated civilians alike.

Moreover, the fans in particular love that Keith Urban went out of his way to do a free concert at Buc-ee's. Take one fan on Facebook who relays their abundant gratitude for the show. "Thank you so much for doing that. With the prices of everything anymore it has a lot of us just staying at home cause that's all we can afford," he comments. "You really picked up an entire community. So inspirational. I really wish more entertainers will follow your lead in this current world we live in, we need that."