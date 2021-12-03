Keith Urban Surprises Band Members at Nashville High School

Keith Urban made a surprise visit to Hillwood High School in Nashville on Tuesday (Nov. 30), spending time with unsuspecting members of the rock band, orchestra, choir and band programs.

Urban hosted a Q&A session, discussing songwriting, performing and the music industry with students. The high schoolers returned the favor to Urban by putting on a show. Both the school's rock band and its string orchestra, which performed Urban's "Wasted Time," rehearsed for their winter concerts in front of a 12-time CMA award winner.

Urban appeared on behalf of the CMA Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Country Music Association. Per a press release, the foundation "is committed to improving and sustaining high-quality music education programs across the United States, working to ensure every child has the opportunity to participate in music."

"There is nothing more fulfilling than experiencing the incredible impact music has on a student's life," said Tiffany Kerns, Executive Director, CMA Foundation, in a press release. "Whether they are performing music or talking about the transformative power of music, yesterday's school visit reiterated that our priority in education is always our students' ability to be successful, heard and seen. Keith provided insight on his musical journey but more importantly, he shared a commonality with the students - music making is life changing and critical to our next generation."

Urban recently announced The Speed of Now World Tour, an ambitious, 50-plus date jaunt that'll take him to Australia, Germany, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. It'll be the country superstar's first international tour in four years.

"I'm most looking forward to re-igniting that person-to-person connection I feel with everyone that comes out to see our shows, "Urban told People. "It's pure magic when you look out and see everyone just letting loose. I've really missed that!"

