Keith Urban Is Reportedly Leaving The United States — Here's Heartbreaking Reason Why

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are reportedly considering leaving the United States to move back to their homeland of Australia. Inside sources say that the couple have had a really rough year, and they want to escape the limelight to focus on their family.

Kidman experienced a personal loss when her mother Janelle passed away in September. She had returned to Sydney for the funeral afterward. However, Kidman's busy film schedule this year has kept her traveling around the United States. She hasn't had much time for herself between these film promotions. She also hasn't had time to focus on her marriage to Urban.

Inside reports say that she is having serious burnout.

"Nicole and Keith have had their worst year ever, they've barely spent any time together and she's been on her own throughout some of her most distressing times," a source told Woman's Day. "The big worry on everyone's minds is, how much more of this can she take?"

Keith Urban And Nicole Kidman

Urban plans to step back from performing and touring to support his wife. When his 10-date Las Vegas residency ends in February, Urban wants to head back to Australia with Kidman to focus on their family and be there for her.

Urban is reportedly concerned for her as Kidman deals with her grief over her mother's death.

"Nicole is still looking as amazing as always but she's been through so much, and she seems to be dealing with her grief by throwing herself into work," a source told Woman's Day magazine. "There are times when she sleeps on a plane more than a bed. Everyone's worried about her."

Previously, Kidman admitted that it's been difficult to find time to take care of herself.

"It's very hard for me to go, 'Okay, I'm just going to take care of myself,' because I'm so much about taking care of other people," she told Variety. "I'm thinking, 'I can create more work for people. I can create jobs for people.' And also, I love it. I have the passion. I've just got to take care of my body. I wish I had superpowers because I would love to be everywhere."