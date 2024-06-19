Keith Urban Honors Wife Nicole Kidman at Awards Ceremony

Keith Urban's love for Nicole Kidman proves dreams do come true. The country star goes to grand depths to express his sincere appreciation for his wife.

Kidman is the recent honoree at the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala. Naturally, Urban takes over duties in expressing the love and support his wife gives. Moreover, he candidly speaks about how she sticks by his side in the early, turbulent days of their marriage. "We got married in June 2006 and barely four months into our marriage, my addictions ... that I'd done really nothing about, blew our marriage to smithereens," Keith says.

Additionally, Urban earnestly expresses how his wife's love endured all the tribulations and how it brings them here today. Four months into a marriage, I'm in rehab for three months. I had no idea what was going to happen to us ... and if you want to see what love in action really looks like, give that a whirl," Keith emphasizes. "Nic pushed through every negative voice, I'm sure even some of her own and she chose love. And here we are tonight, 18 years later."

Keith Urban Praises The Emotional Nicole Kidman

By this point, Kidman is visibly emotional. Tears flow from her eyes as her daughters sit by her side and Keith relays the rocky roads they've endured for love. ""That's the thing about Nic ... she loves life. I've actually never met anyone who has such a passion for being alive. She knows the importance of expressing feelings, as well," Urban says.

Perhaps most beautiful of all is Keith Urban expressing how this all feels so foreign to him. But through Nicole Kidman, he's learning to express his feelings alongside their daughters. "I wasn't raised like this at all, so our girls are very lucky to be learning from you, baby. I'm learning to," he adds.

He concludes the speech by capturing the totality of their relationship. It's been nearly 20 years and they stand strongly together. "I know tonight's all about her body of work so far ... but next year, we'll be 20 years that I've been madly in love with you. Congratulations, baby girl. I love you," Keith warmly states before she accepts the award.