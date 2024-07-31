Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Are Having A Blast At The Olympics And Fans Are Loving It

There are celebs galore in Paris for the Olympics. Among them are Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, who seem to be having a great time in Paris rooting for their favorite teams and athletes. It's nice to see this talented couple relaxing and taking a break from the hectic pace of filming movies and concert touring to just hang out together and have some fun.

The Athlete Lifestyle reported that the pair brought along their teenage daughters Sunday and Faith.

Stars don't get frequent chances to mingle in crowds and be spectators like other people, but at the Olympic Games, they seem to manage to blend in. We spotted Nicole's ex, Tom Cruise, John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen, Jessica Chastain, Snoop Dogg, Lady Gaga, tennis great Serena Williams - and we're sure there were more famous faces in the stands as well!

A Photo Of Nicole And Keith On X Shows Them Cheering Animatedly

Their Arms Are Raised In Excitement

In a photo posted on X, the glam duo is in the stands, each has both arms upraised and they appear to be shouting. Other folks around them look equally elated about what they must be watching.

According to the caption on a similar photo on Reddit, Nicole and Keith were at the women's skateboarding final on July 28.

They are dressed casually like typical sports enthusiasts. Nicole wears a white baseball cap and her hair is styled loosely and is unfussy. She has on a navy blue sweater over a white shirt. Keith has a short-sleeved print shirt. They both have dark sunglasses. They don't want to be squinting in the sun and miss any of the action!

Fans Were Thrilled To Glimpse Them

It Meant A Lot To People That Nicole And Keith Were Supporting The Athletes

One fan commented, "This is so cute. We had an Aussie in this event. It's easy for celebs to support our big-name swimmers, but there is something extra cute about our celebs supporting other sports we Aussies are in."

Nicole is Australian. Keith was born in New Zealand, but "considers himself a true blue Aussie," reported dailymail.com. His parents moved to Australia when he was very young.

Another person wrote, "Nicole Kidman is a huge Olympics fan!! She was in the arena to watch figure skaters Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir win their first olympic gold medal in Vancouver in 2010 and eight years later, they won again with Tessa portraying Satine from Moulin Rouge. Always thought that was lovely."

Satine is the character that Nicole played in director Baz Luhrmann's 2001 film Moulin Rouge.

We hope that Nicole, Keith and their daughters continue to enjoy the Olympics and that their favorite athletes bring home gold!