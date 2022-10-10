David Adam Byrnes wants "Keep Up With a Cowgirl" to bring him more than additional TikTok followers or yet another No. 1 on Texas radio. Per Byrnes, the title track of his new album was co-written with Jason Blaine and Jay Brunswick to land a spot on Yellowstone's taste-making soundtrack.

"We've been trying like crazy to get them to take notice," he told Wide Open Country. "As a matter of fact, [our current single] is called 'Keep Up With a Cowgirl,' and I literally wrote it about Beth Dutton. They're pitching it at them, but I don't know if it's going to get any love or not. We dang sure would love if it would."

Despite being influenced creatively by George Strait and Cody Johnson, Byrnes had not co-written and recorded a song before about roping and riding.

"The title 'Keep Up With a Cowboy' came out during the writing session," Byrnes explained. "All of a sudden, it just hit me. I was like, 'Nah man, keeping up with a cowboy ain't nothing. It's keeping up with a cowgirl. They're the ones that are hard to tame and hard to keep ahold of.' That idea morphed into how awesome they are and all the things they can do."

The song's official music video showcases four of Team Durango's cowgirls: breakaway roper Kelsie Chace-Domer and barrel racers Stevi Hillman, Jordon Briggs and Lisa Lockhart.

"It's me singing the song, but the real thing is showing how badass these female athletes are at what they do and how they're just as competitive as the guys are," Byrnes said.

After relocating from Nashville to Fort Worth, Texas, Byrnes scored seven straight No. 1 hits on the Texas Regional Radio Report -- a first in the chart's 18-year history.

Keep Up With a Cowgirl Tracklist:

1. "Keep Up With a Cowgirl"

2. "Smallest Town on Earth"

3. "One Honky Tonk Town"

4. "I Find a Reason"

5. "Too Much Texas"

6. "Past My Bud Time"

7. "Like I'm Elvis"

8. "All I'm Missing"

9. "Better Love Next Time"

10. "A Shot or Two"

11. "Accidents"

12. "Cold Beer Time"

13. "I Find a Reason" (Acoustic)

14. "Better Love Next Time" (Acoustic)

15. "Accidents" (Acoustic)

16. "Everything That Glitters is Not Gold" (Acoustic)

