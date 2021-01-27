5 Impactful Country Hits Turning 30 in 2021

The year 1991 fueled the mainstream momentum of country music with these five tradition-honoring hits.

While Alan Jackson pledged allegiance to George Jones, Ricky Van Shelton scored his final No. 1 and Brooks & Dunn, Diamond Rio and Trisha Yearwood made the short list of artists to ever debut on top.

Here's our roundup of the most impactful country songs turning 30 in 2021.

"Brand New Man," Brooks & Dunn

The duo of Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn reached No. 1 with this, the title track from their game-changing debut album.

The Brooks, Dunn and Don Cook co-write tells of a once-troubled man changed by a woman's love. Its chorus gets referenced in obvious Brooks & Dunn fan Blake Shelton's "God's Country."

It became the first of four straight chart-toppers off the album Brand New Man, with the others being decade-defining hits "My Next Broken Heart," "Neon Moon" and "Boot Scootin' Boogie."

"Meet in the Middle," Diamond Rio

That early Diamond Rio blend of classic and contemporary country, bluegrass and rock elements sounded comfortably familiar to ears accustomed to Alabama and Restless Heart. Diamond Rio's sound was so suited to 1991 that "Meet in the Middle" became the first debut single by a country band to reach No. 1.

Four additional singles from the band's self-titled debut ("Mirror, Mirror," "Mama Don't Forget to Pray For Me," "Norma Jean Riley" and "Nowhere Bound") cracked the Top 10.

"Don't Rock the Jukebox," Alan Jackson

Alan Jackson stood on the shoulders of giants while charting country music's future, first with this reminder that George Jones songs do a broken heart good and later on with covers of Don Williams and Tom T. Hall.

Jones appears on the 1991 album of the same title, singing the last line of "Just Playin' Possum."

"Keep It Between the Lines," Ricky Van Shelton

Ricky Van Shelton's 10th and final No. 1 hit closed out his 1991 album Backroads. Kathy Louvin, the daughter of Ira Louvin, co-wrote the multi-generational tale of father-son bonds with former Amazing Rhythm Aces singer Russell Smith.

Songs from the same time period that stir up similar dad-and-lad emotions include George Strait's "Love Without End, Amen" and the late Doug Supernaw's "I Don't Call Him Daddy."

It's not to be confused with the song of the same title from Sturgill Simpson's Grammy award-winning 2016 album A Sailor's Guide to Earth.

"She's in Love With the Boy," Trisha Yearwood

Most fans of a certain age surely remember when this song and its music video introduced the world to country music's next superstar, Trisha Yearwood. Even after four more No. 1 hits and way more examples of why she's one of the most gifted singers in any genre, "She's in Love With the Boy" still stands up as Exhibit A of Yearwood's greatness.

The John Ims composition helped Yearwood's self-titled debut album reach the Top 30 of the all-genre Billboard 200 en route to double platinum status.

"Keep It Between the Lines" Lyrics

He was sitting beside me

In the passenger seat

As I looked through the windshield

At the quiet little street

He was smiling so proud

As he gave me the key

But inside, I knew

He was as nervous as me

I said, "Daddy oh daddy

Are you sure I know how

Are you sure that I'm ready

To drive this car now"

He said, "I'm right here beside you

And you're gonna do fine

All you gotta do

Is keep it between the lines

'Cause it's a long, narrow road

Only the good Lord knows

Where it leads in the end

But you got to begin

So keep your hands on the wheel

Believe in the things that are real

Just take your time

And keep it between the lines

I was sitting in my chair

And sneaking a look at him

Lying on the floor with his coloring book

Then he caught me watching

And he climbed on my knee

He said "Daddy oh daddy

Would you do one with me"

Then I hugged him so tightly

As we turned the page

Said, "I haven't done this

Since I was your age"

He said, "I'm right here beside you

And you're gonna do fine

Daddy, all you gotta do

Is keep it between the lines"

So we finished the picture

And I put him to bed

Got down on my knees and I bowed my head

I said "Father oh father, I feel so alone

Are you sure I can raise him

With his mommy gone"

Then the answer came back so gentle and low

In words of my daddy, from so long ago

He said, "I'm right here beside you

And you're gonna do fine

All you gotta do

Is keep it between the lines"

So keep your hands on the wheel

Believe in the things that are real

Take your time, and

Keep it between the lines

Just take your time, and

Keep it between the lines