Keanu Reeves Makes Pro Racing Debut But It Doesn't Go According To Plan

Sometimes, celebrities make strange career decisions. You may know them for one thing in particular but they decide to zag regardless. You have a lot of money. Why not try something new? If you fail, it's no harm, no foul. Keanu Reeves remains one of the stranger, more elusive celebrities we have today. He decides to try something completely unexpected: professional racing.

Recently, acclaimed actor Keanu Reeves makes his pro racing debut at the illustrious Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He qualifies 31st out of the 35 cars eligible to race that day and makes it as high as 21st out of the fleet of racers. However, The Matrix star spins out into the grass about halfway into the 45 minute race. Thankfully, he comes away from it uninjured and continues his drive.

Ultimately, Keanu finishes 25th. Reeves does have a shot at redemption though. He has another race later today. Worst case scenario, the car allows him to promote his new book, The Book of Elsewhere.

The Internet Reacts Wildly to Keanu Reeves and His Pro Racing Debut

As you might expect, the internet is eating up the fact that Keanu Reeves is just taking up racing during his spare time. Moreover, there's an abundance of jokes that come with this. For instance, here's one person who jokes, "training for racing your whole life and suddenly John Wick is in your race."

Similarly, another person can hardly wrap their head around this news, simply tweeting, "Insane collection of words here."

Additionally, another Twitter user finds it heartwarming that someone like Reeves can afford to do these cool side quests in his life. "Keanu is the only person in society who is allowed to do extravagant displays of wealth and everyone is like "hell yes king!!! keep doing what you're doing!!!" i am okay with that," they write.