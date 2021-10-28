Rooted in Country: Kayla Ray on Merle Haggard's 'Heaven Was a Drink of Wine'

Much like numerous singer-songwriter peers, Kayla Ray learned valuable lessons from The Hag's college of country music knowledge.

When asked about a song that shaped her creative vision, Wide Open Country's Act to Watch for October selected "Heaven Was a Drink of Wine" from Merle Haggard's 1979 album Serving 190 Proof.

"First of all, it's a country song about Merle Haggard's therapist and how his therapist can't touch his alcoholism because of a love that he lost, which is in itself already so incredible," Ray said. "But the rhythm section on that whole record is just incredible. It's right in that era where disco was doing the thing. They hint at it just a little bit in the hi-hat and they take it all the way. I love it. It's eternally my favorite."

"Heaven Was a Drink of Wine" was written by Sanger D. Shafer, the pen behind future Haggard No. 1 "That's the Way Love Goes" (co-written by Lefty Frizzell) and George Strait's "All My Ex's Live in Texas" (co-written by Shafer's wife, Lyndia J. Shafer).

Read More: Jackson+Sellers Meet at the Intersection of Punk Ingenuity and Country Storytelling [Interview]

Ray's not the only "Heaven Was a Drink of Wine" superfan. It's been covered live over the years by Jamey Johnson and Eric Church.

"Heaven Was a Drink of Wine" Lyrics

That psychoed-out psychologist

Asked me about my drinking ways

Every question that he asked me

All related back on to my childhood days

But if the truth was known

I never took the drinking long, long as she was mine

But when she left me I went to Hell

Heaven was a drink of wine

That good doctor said, "Look at all

These ink spots and tell me what you see

Could I help it if they all look like

Big ole broken hearts to me?"

All my friends in Cane'll tell you

Ol' Hag ain't a drinking kind

But when she left me I went to Hell

And Heaven was a drink of wine

Get back, get back

Get on back and leave me alone

Can't you see that you can't help

A man that's this far gone

Hey, good doctor, I've got something

You can't find in my mind

When she left me I went to Hell

Heaven was a drink of wine

Hey, good doctor

Heaven was a drink of wine

Related Videos