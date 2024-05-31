Katy Perry's Kicking Off Post-'American Idol' Life With A Multi-Million-Dollar Deal

No, this isn't a secret "Katy Perry's American Idol replacement" piece. Instead, we're going to talk about the mother of all come-ups. Per The Sun UK, Katy Perry's flying to Europe to perform! She'll be singing at a pre-wedding masquerade ball for soon-to-be groom, Anant Ambani — whose father is Mukesh Ambani. "Who's that?" you might ask. Mukesh is the chairman of Reliance Industries, a Mumbai-based multinational conglomerate comprised of many businesses.

Mukesh's estimated net worth? Eh, only around a cool $112.4 billion. He's only, let's see... ah, here we are: the richest person in Asia and, as of this writing, the 9th-most richest billionaire overall. Nobody too important, really.

The masquerade ball, elegantly titled "La Vite E Un Viaggio" ("Life is a journey"), will see Perry do a short set for an as-yet-disclosed amount of millions of dollars. An insider for The Sun UK had much to say regarding the marriage between Anant Ambani and his impending bride, Radhika Merchant.

"They have invited 800 guests who are currently on a space-themed cruise around Europe, with stops in Barcelona and Genoa. It will arrive in Cannes on Friday for the big bash, which will be at a £40 million estate," the insider stated.

"The party itself will only last five hours, but Katy will headline it. With a DJ also being flown in as part of the top-tier entertainment. Afterwards, guests will watch a huge fireworks display from a small armada of ships waiting in the Bay of Cannes. When they say there's been no expense spared, they really mean it."

At present, Perry managed to sneak away from the public conversation regarding the event due to... well, certain historical guilty verdicts being rendered. Honestly, though? I can't say I'm too mad at her! I hope it's a smooth masquerade ball, and not, you know, the Eyes Wide Shut variety.

Katy Perry has everything going for her, from this million-dollar boon to the $15 million home she recently won back after a years-long legal battle. Somehow, American Idol is the least of Katy Perry's 2024 accolades!