Katy Perry Under Investigation For Alleged Environmental Damage

The New Katy Perry era has been rough since she left American Idol. Her first single 'Woman's World' flops on arrival and remains dead despite her best efforts. Moreover, the hype for her upcoming album '143' currently receives a pretty tepid response from the general public. She's scrambling to drum up interest ahead of her September 20th release date. However, the 'Teenage Dream' singer finds herself in a bit of legal drama now.

Recently, Katy releases the video for her new single 'Lifetimes.' It shows the 'California Gurls' pop star relishing in the beautiful scenery of Spain. She hangs out at the beach, rides on a motorcycle, and vibes out at one of the local nightclubs. Essentially, it's a glorified vacation compilation to a throbbing dance beat. Still, it seems as though Perry didn't do her due diligence in terms of filming in the city and at the beach. Local authorities are currently investigating if her actions cause environmental damages.

Katy Perry in Hot Water With Local Authorities Over 'Lifetimes' Music Video

The Environment Department of Spain's Balearic Islands reveals that Katy Perry did not check in with anyone when deciding to film her 'Lifetimes' music video. During one of the scenes, she's in the dunes of S'Espalmador. Usually, this is fine with the proper precautions and measurements taking with authorities. However, the area is marked off with ropes. Evidently, Katy Perry and her crew blatantly ignores the boundaries and infringes on the local environment. Now, she may face consequences for her actions.

Word still hasn't come out from Katy or her team about the investigation. Time will tell if this proves to have any effects on Perry's album rollout. It's highly likely this results in a pretty mild slap on the wrist via a warning or a modest fine for any damages and headaches.