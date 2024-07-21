Katy Perry Panicking After New Single 'Woman's World' Flops

Clearly, Katy Perry thinks her new single 'Woman's World' should be lighting up the world. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem to be going well. She releases new music to the world to a collective shrug. Moreover, most people find the record too boring and redundant to truly care about one way or the other. The only issue at hand is her reconnecting with her former go-to producer Dr. Luke despite his many sexual assault allegations. Still, Katy doesn't see her role in the failure of 'Woman's World.'

Recently, Daily Mail releases an exclusive article, detailing some turbulence behind the scenes. "Katy is freaking out right now because she is very aware of the feedback that 'Woman's World' is getting," an insider reveals to the publication. 'She is pointing the fingers at everyone but herself, but it is her own fault."

Katy Perry Freaks Out After Her New Single Flops Dead on Arrival, Blames Everyone Else

Apparently, Katy flatly rejects the advice of others behind the scenes. Her team warns her at the time not to go back to the well with Dr. Luke because of the optics. "She was insane to think that Dr. Luke was a good idea. She didn't listen to anyone," the source continues.

Still, she insists upon it, likely because she sees other pop stars still getting away with it. However, all it does is rapidly age Katy Perry's music and remind listeners why they didn't miss her in the first place. The team knows this well. 'Instead of diving deep and creating art she put something out that sounded like it could have been on an album of hers from 2010," the insider says.

Additionally, it makes Katy look like stubborn hypocrite and liar. Upon the allegations against Dr. Luke surfacing, Perry immediately distances herself. She reveals at the time that she no longer has any ties with him contractually or personally. Moreover, she's keenly aware of what backlash would look like if she worked with Luke again. I guess she conveniently forgot with this new single.

Ultimately, Katy Perry comes out on the other side of this looking like a desperate phony. She makes female empowerment anthems with no interest in standing behind her stance fully. All Katy does is stand for is the pursuit of money.

"Katy cannot identify with other women because she lives in her celebrity bubble," the insider adds. "She knows nothing about what it is like to be a woman in the real world. She is not using her star power to make change in the world - she is using it to make money."