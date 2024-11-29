Katy Perry Is Going To Court With Disabled Veteran But Children Fear He May Pass Before Trial

Katy Perry is right in the middle of a court battle with a disabled veteran over the mansion she won from him.

In Touch has reported, however, that the children of Carl Westcott are concerned that he won't survive until phase two of the court case, set for February 25. Westcott is suffering with Huntington's disease, and his health is declining by the day.

Westcott's family says, "Our dad has been bedridden in a care facility as slowly we watch his health decline. Huntington's disease, like Alzheimer's, is a horrible disease and each and every day is different."

"Our family fears that our father will not make it to the trial date of February 25," they claimed.

"For the many families that have or are affected by this experience, our hearts go out to you as this is one of the most difficult processes our family has had to navigate," they passionately added.

Westcott and Perry have been in a back-and-forth legal battle over the mansion that the singer won from the veteran. It seems possible that Westcott won't see the end of it before his time.

Katy Perry Sues Disabled Veteran Over Damages To California Mansion She Won

This legal war has been waging since 2020 when Westcott tried to get out of selling his home. He sued Katy Perry's business manager, Bernie Gudvi, to undo the selling of his $15 million Santa Barbara mansion as he claims he was under the influence of pain medication following a surgery at the time of the deal.

However, in court, in November 2023, the court sided with Katy Perry and Westcott was ordered to sell the mansion.

However, Katy Perry then sued right back. Perry and her team have been trying to sue Westcott over alleged damages in the mansion he sold them. The initial request was for $2.67 million, however the amount has been steadily increasing.

She already doesn't have to pay the full amount of the property. It seems she wants to pay as little as possible.

Westcott's lawyer explains to the outlet that Perry is trying to "remodel the property at the expense of Mr. Westcott, even though Mr. Westcott was never negligent in maintaining the home."

"This is the house that Katy Perry bought — she is not entitled to a disguised remodel at Mr. Westcott's expense."