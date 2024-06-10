Katy Perry Explains Why Jelly Roll Is Unlikely To Replace Her On 'American Idol'

There's still no clue on who will replace Katy Perry on American Idol, but you can probably mark one name off the list. While Jelly Roll would make for an interesting judge on the show, Perry poured some water on those flames. She explained the one major issue with Jelly Roll replacing her on Idol.

While personally she would love Jelly Roll on the show, Perry noted to E! News that it would throw off the ratio of the show. There would be too many male judges on the show.

"That would be too many men," she told E! News. "Let's be honest." Instead, Perry predicts that the judge will be female, ensuring a proper mix.

Of course, that doesn't mean Jelly Roll won't join the show in the future or that producers won't tweak the number of judges. Previously, the singer got very optimistic about the show. He felt he would be a great addition to the music competition.

Jelly Roll On 'American Idol'

"Consider? I've accepted the job and they haven't offered it," he said.

"How cool of Katy," he said of Perry. "When we were talking backstage the other day, she tells me this just me and her and my wife. She's like, 'I'm telling you, you need to replace me,'" he recalled. "I always love people who are the same way publicly that they are privately. Some people will tell you how great you are privately then won't post your album," he said. "For her to immediately—in the first interview she gets asked—bring me up. I'm like, 'I love you Katy!' But that's just who she is. Katy is one way all the time."

For a time, Perry herself also vouched for Jelly Roll. She said that he would make a fine addition to the judges' table. She said, "I was convinced at anything he said. He could run for president. He could be my pastor. I might go back to church for him. He could sell me anything. So, to have any of these guys plus Jelly on the show would be amazing. Love you, Jelly."

Ultimately, here are the qualities that Perry wants. She said, "I want a truth-teller, that's what I want," she continued. "I want someone who's not afraid to tell the truth in a graceful way. So just someone who has a strong sense of self that listens to their intuition."