Katy Perry Edits Harrison Butker’s Controversial Commencement Speech To Support Women and LGBTQ

It's safe to say that Katy Perry wasn't a fan of Kansas City Chiefs player Harrison Butker's controversial commencement speech. The singer and former American Idol judge decided to make some corrections to the speech.

Butker garnered controversy thanks to his 20-minute commencement speech on May 11. He spoke on everything from LGBTQ rights calling them "dangerous gender ideologies" to abortion, women in the work place, and IVF. "I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world," he said to the graduating women.

In response, Perry shared her remixed speech to honor both women as well as the LGBTQ community for pride. "Fixed this for my girls, my graduates, and my gays — you can do anything, congratulations and happy pride," Perry captioned a post on Instagram on Saturday (June 1).

Katy Perry Strikes Back

Here is what she wrote instead. See the full message below.

"For the ladies present today, congratulations on an amazing accomplishment. You should be proud of all that you have achieved to this point in your young lives. How many of you are sitting here now, about to cross this stage, and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you're going to get in your career?"

"I would venture to guess the women here today are going to lead successful careers in the world. I say all of this to you because I have seen it firsthand: how much happier someone can be supporting women, and not saying that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world. The road ahead is bright. Things are changing. Society is shifting and people young and old are embracing diversity, equity and inclusion. With that said, I want to say Happy Pride to all of you, and congratulations class of 2024."

Perry isn't the only one speaking out. Butker's teammate Travis Kelce also distanced himself. Butker mentioned Taylor Swift as Kelce's girlfriend in his speech, also drawing controversy.

"When it comes down to his views and what he said ... those are his," said Kelce. "I can't say I agree with the majority of it, or just about any of it outside of him loving his family and his kids. I don't think I should judge him by his views, especially his religious views, of how to go about life. That's just not who I am."