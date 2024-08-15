Katy Perry Breaks Silence About Alleged Environmental Damage During New Music Video

Katy Perry's new music video had unintended consequences. Authorities are investigating the singer and her team for alleged environmental damage.

Now, Perry's team and her record label are firing back at the allegations. The Spanish government has some questions about her "Lifetimes" music video. Some are claiming Perry filmed the music video at ecologically sensitive sand dunes. They're claiming that Perry never got permission to film in the area.

With the Spanish government investigating the incident, Perry's team is firing back. They filmed a beach sequence for the music video at the dunes of S'Espalmador on the island of Formentera. Perry's team claims that they got permission to film at the location ahead of time. They said that "all necessary permits for the video were secured" before filming took place.

However, the record company confirmed that one permit hadn't been officially approved. But the record company said the government gave a verbal confirmation to go ahead and film.

Katy Perry's Team Fires Back

"We have since learned that one permit was in process, although we were given verbal authority to go ahead," a Capitol Records spokesperson told The New York Post. "Our local crew on July 22 applied for a permit for this specific location with the Directorate-General For Coasts And Coastline."

According to reps, the crew got the verbal go-ahead on July 26. They then filmed the next day. "We adhered to all regulations associated with filming in this area and have the utmost respect for this location and the officials tasked with protecting it," they added.

The Balearic Islands environmental department claims that Perry's production company never secured permission to film at the area. "That is why preliminary investigation actions have been initiated," it added.

The environmental department said that the singer did not commit "crime against the environment." However, they said that she committed an infraction by not getting authorization to film in the area. Furthermore, they're investigating whether Perry and her team caused potential environmental damage to the dunes.

However, they confirmed that people can get permission to film at the location. It sounds like a real mess. It's not how Perry probably anticipated her post-American Idol journey to go.