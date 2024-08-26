Katy Perry Admits She's A Polarizing Figure, Credits Spirituality With Getting Her Through Tough Times

Katy Perry has always been a divisive figure, especially on American Idol. And that's a fact that she admits with a smile on her face. So she's not living it down.

Speaking with Ryan Seacrest, Perry admits that her songs are controversial. "All of my songs are, actually," Perry declared. "I'm a polarizing figure."

Perry also said that she's turned to spirituality to get her through tough times in her life. For the last 15 years, she's practiced transcendental meditation.

"Presidents, Fortune 500 people, all kinds of leaders, this is their number one tool," Perry said. She said that her upcoming album 143 is representative of her angel numbers. "It shows up anytime ... I need a little confirmation or a sign from my highest guide or angel. It's my angel number because I was going through a tough time, a medical situation with my family. I was getting really, really anxious, and I needed something."

According to Perry, the number 143 appears whenever she's going through hard times. She said the numbers mean I Love you. The singer also took the time to discuss how being a mother impacted her life.

Katy Perry Talks Carrie Underwood

"After my daughter was born, I found all the love I ever needed. All the love I was looking for, every view... I climbed every mountain before her... and I was looking for the view," she told Seacrest. "The view was her... now my joy is not really outside of myself. My joy is within myself, my family, with her ... it can't ever be taken away... there's something really powerful about that."

Perry also weighed in on Underwood joining the show. She finds her replacement to be perfect, and said that she wouldn't have picked anyone else.

"It's going to be great. It's a homecoming for Carrie, it's a perfect match. I wouldn't have picked actually anyone else," she said. "They made the right decision; I think everyone's going to be so excited. Especially, the big fans of 'American Idol' that have been along the journey..."

Meanwhile, Luke Bryan has previously defended Perry from any criticism she got on the show.

"Katy Perry's been dealing with stuff like that her whole career," Bryan explained. "I think we get set up. As judges ... we kinda fall on the sword a lot of times. And get set up to where people can get very vocal on socials and stuff. My thing is, I think when me and Lionel [Richie] and Katy sit down at the desk, in our hearts, we're doing the best we can."