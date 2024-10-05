TikToker Unearths Mystery On Property Then The Cops Came

If there was ever a great pre-Halloween story, this is it. Here's what happened: A woman in Columbus, Ohio, named Katie Santry who has a presence on TikTok evidently found a rug buried in her backyard when she and her partner started digging to install a fence. (Cue the creepy music.) She told her tale on TikTok, piquing the curiosity of "millions of people," per People.

Unnerved and not sure what to do next, Santry, 34, summoned the police. They came on October 3, accompanied by cadaver dogs. Sheesh!

What did the cops and canines unearth, if anything? Stay tuned and keep reading!

Katie Santry Livestreamed The Goings-On In Her Yard On TikTok

Two Cadaver Dogs Sat Where The Rug Was Located

Santry's saga absolutely riveted viewers - some 100,000 of them, according to People. The bizarre reaction of the dogs had the audience agog.

When Santry posted additional info on TikTok, it generated over 8 million views. Columbo and Jessica Fletcher of Murder, She Wrote should have been on this weird case!

Law Enforcement Personnel Came Back To Katie Santry's Yard On October 4

Santry again used TikTok as the medium by which she revealed what turned up. "They have recovered the hole and this has been the most absurd, insane experience of my life," Santry said on TikTok via People.

"What did they find? No, they didn't find a body, they found a mother effing rug with some rubber. The question remains of why the dogs sat. I don't know. Both dogs, not just one two. I don't know. The other question remains is who broke my laptop."

Her computer got puzzlingly broken in her home, culprit unknown.

Santry went on, "I'm so confused. There's no body, there's no body. Honestly, let's praise the Lord there's no body. I can stay in my house ... everyone knows where I live but at least it's not haunted."

Santry Had Done Some Previous Digging Into This Mystery Herself

Prior To Calling The Police, She Did Her Own Sleuthing

Per People, Santry "tracked down her home's listing agent and spoke with the daughter of the original homeowners" when she discovered the rug. She apparently did not get any answers about why a floor covering had been buried in the yard.

People Had Plenty To Say On Social Media

Many Claimed That They Were 'Invested' In The Outcome, As They Would Be With Any Suspenseful Thriller

A video from TikTok that was posted on X showing Katie Santry explaining where the investigation stood as of October 3 had 15.7 million views on the night of October 4. Even those who were skeptical seemed pretty hooked on the backyard drama at that point.

"Maybe the most insane thing I've ever witnessed on the Internet! I'm so invested," wrote one commenter.

Another posted, "Thank you for sending me down a rabbit hole I never knew I needed."

A third person opined, "The twist with the cadaver dogs adds an eerie layer to it. It's definitely a reminder of how unexpected situations can unfold."

Sure is!