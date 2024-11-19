Katie Couric Blasts Kamala Harris For Her Inability To Answer Questions

Katie Couric is putting Vice President Kamala Harris on blast after she lost the presidential election to Donald Trump. The journalist criticized Harris for her inability to well, answer, any questions Couric said that voters got frustrated, pointedly saying, "Answer the godd--n question, please!"

Speaking on her podcast Next Question with Katie Couric, Couric met with Jen Psaki, the MSNBC host and former White House press secretary.

"I always find that people do better when they're asked really challenging, pointed questions. I always felt that way about Hillary Clinton," Couric said. "If you are giving them these almost weird, like, amorphous softballs, it's really hard to kind of hone your message. And be succinct and say what you really need to say."

Couric criticized the way that Harris avoided answering questions. "I also felt that. And again, I think [Harris] really did well in so many areas. But I was frustrated by her inability to really succinctly answer questions at times, Jen," Couric continued.

Katie Couric On Kamala Harris

She felt that Harris' inability to answer questions is what hampered her chances of winning presidency.

"Like, if she was asked about changing the Supreme Court at that CNN town hall, she had an opportunity to talk about ethics. And what, you know, [Supreme Court Justices Samuel] Alito and Clarence Thomas were doing, and she answered, like, in one sentence, and then went on to something that had nothing to do with the question," Couric said. "You know, people notice that, and it's like, 'Answer the godd--n question, please!'"

Couric also criticized Harris for not separating herself from Joe Biden and his policies. She felt that Harris never showed clearly how she would be different from the president.

"Why didn't Joe Biden say, 'Listen, I know you're going to have to separate yourself from this administration. Let's talk about areas where you can, where they're legitimate, and Godspeed,'" Couric wondered. "Because it — I think somebody wrote that it was almost as if they were more afraid of hurting Joe Biden's feelings than winning the election."

Meanwhile, she also felt that Harris was ill prepared and din't have a solid game plan.

"It seems to me, if I were running for president, Jen, I would sit down with my brain trust. And I'd be like, 'Okay, let's play out these questions. What am I gonna say?'" Couric said.

"And I would have had a template that I would have carried around with me in every interview. And I would have reviewed them and said, you know, 'This is what I believe, and this is how I'm going to handle a question like that.' Now, why didn't they — it just didn't seem like that was done. Am I crazy?" she continued.