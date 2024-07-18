Kathy Bates Talks Starring In Reboot Of Andy Griffith Classic

Kathy Bates is a true, understated American treasure. She played one of my all-time favorite villains in Misery's Annie Wilkes. She's also, you know, one of the most prolific actresses of all time! So, when it came time to discuss who could possibly star in a reboot of Matlock, Bates was such an obvious lock for the role!

Indeed, CBS announced Matlock will premiere on Sunday, September 22! Per Remind, Bates spoke about what it was like to take up the mantle and follow up such an iconic act in Andy Griffith. "A woman my age would never have such a role," Bates told the publication. "Never. I pinch myself every day. I mean, this is certainly a business where a lot of ageism exists. And the complexity of the role and the writing... I'm glad I stuck around for it."

The Matlock reboot won't be your typical "simply do it again because executives like money" deal, either! ...Well, not fully. The show will, of course, wink at its predecessor every now and again. However, this iteration of the show will feature "a wholly original world, with all-new characters, a diverse cast, and witty dialogue that anyone from any generation can enjoy."

Kathy Bates Speaks About Starring In A Reboot Of A Classic Series

Maddie, Bates' character, has been out of the workforce for a bit and is having issues catching up to modern times. Jennie Snyder Urman, the show's executive producer, discussed the delicate balance between maintaining the spirit of the original while being evocative enough to keep the show relevant in the modern day.

"It's something new, but it's based on something old. I wanted to feel folksy, yet sophisticated; nostalgic, yet modern; comforting, yet unsettling," Urman states. "Contradictions are baked into the very premise of this re-imagining. Just when you think you know what's happening, the show is going to twist again, forcing you to look at the story another way, revealing something entirely new."

Personally? I'm ready for it. They had me at "Kathy Bates," but honestly, it seems that so far, everyone involved in the project understands the proper ingredients for a compelling, fun reboot of a classic!