Kathryn Crosby, Widow Of Bing Crosby, Dies At 90

Tragedy strikes for the illustrious Crosby family. Kathryn, widow of highly acclaimed actor and singer Bing Crosby, passes away at 90 years old. A representative of the family informs Entertainment Weekly that she died of completely natural causes. Moreover, she last resides in her California home around an abundance of family.

She doesn't solely exist in relation to Bing however. Kathryn holds a hefty acting career of her own and made a prominent name for herself within film and TV.

Kathryn Crosby Holds a Historic Career of Her Own

Crosby was born Olive Kathryn Grandstaff in West Columbia, Texas in 1933. Eventually, she makes her way to the big stage when she wins a beauty contest. Apparently, some important people were in the audience because she passes a screen test with William Holden afterwards. Then, the acting career really takes off after Grandstaff's graduation from the University of Texas. She finagles her way into smaller roles next to the biggest actors in show business.

Additionally, Kathryn would often write columns about the filmmaking industry for her hometown newspaper. Consequently, she would interview various actors and producers on different sets, including White Christmas. There, she meets Bing Crosby in 1954. Inevitably, they get together after many different times seeing one another. "We kept meeting each other, and then we'd plan to get married, and he would have a kidney stone or something dreadful like that," Kathryn explains in a 2014 interview. "We kept waiting, and I kept working. Later on, we finally managed to get married, which was a secret."

The two form to be a powerhouse couple over time. Bing continues his various Christmas specials and his own special show. Meanwhile, Kathryn becomes a registered nurse at the time and creates her own daytime talk show in the 70s. Sadly, her husband passes away in 1977.