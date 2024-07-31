Kathie Lee Gifford Rushed To Hospital After Hard Fall

Kathie Lee Gifford suffered a nasty fall that landed her in the hospital. The former Today host had to be rushed to the hospital where she stayed for over a week.

Gifford fractured her pelvis. The fall came shortly after she had hip replacement surgery. Since she wasn't fully healed from the surgery, she injured herself in the fall. Still, Gifford felt well enough to speak about the incident. Speaking with People, Gifford explained that she moved "300 books by myself" during a signing in Nashville. "It's my own fault," she shared.

She then tripped the next day while answering the door.

"It didn't take much, because I was weak in that spot," Gifford shared with the outlet. "And the next thing you know, I am back in the hospital with a fractured pelvis: the front and the back. That's more painful than anything I went through with the hip. The pelvis is unbelievably painful. but anyway, here I am."

Gifford called the experience and her stay in the hospital humbling. She said she stayed a week because "I don't trust myself." She said, "You think you know your body and the next thing you know, your body changes when you get older," she said. "And as much as I don't wanna think about it, I am."

Kathie Lee Gifford Talks Recovery

Following her fall, she said that she's going to relax a bit.

"It's summer for everybody but me," she joked. "But it's OK. I'm going to get out to my little farm one of these days and stick my feet in my salt pool. The Lord is telling me it's time to slow down. I've been running my whole life. The Lord is telling me, 'You've planted a gazillion roses. Try smelling them.'"

Previously, Gifford described hip replacement surgery as "one of the most painful situations of my entire life." She said her doctor told her, "You climbed mountains, you made movies, you got on stages. You never took off your high heels, and you kept going and that's why you're going through what you're going through."

However, she has no regrets.

"[I ask myself] would I change that? No, I was doing what God put me on this earth to do. Every year of it, I was doing what He called me to do," she told People.