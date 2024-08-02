Kathie Lee Gifford Gives Health Update After Breaking Her Pelvis

Kathie Lee Gifford is opening up about a recent health emergency. The celeb recently had to go to the hospital after suffering a hard fall. Gifford ended up fracturing her pelvis in two separate places.

The 70-year-old said she spent a week in the hospital. Gifford said she tripped and fell after getting a hip replacement surgery. Now, she's speaking out about how she's doing. "I'm doing well!" Gifford told Entertainment Tonight. "I'm happy to be out of the hospital. As lovely as all those people are to me, they really took good care of me, but there's no place like home."

After having hip replacement surgery, Gifford said she wanted to feel normal and tried to get back in the swing of things. However, she said that she should have been recovery. According to Gifford, that's a trap that many people fall into after surgery. However, she urged others to learn from her mistake.

"This is what happens most of the time - you think you're better, because you are so much better, and then you feel like you're back to absolute normal, and you're not," Gifford continued. "Our bones, things like that, don't heal for sometimes months — even though you feel so much better."

Kathie Lee Gifford Talks Fall

Gifford said that she spent a week in the hospital healing. The celeb tried to move 300 books by herself during a book signing. It weakened her, and then the next day she tripped and fell.

"It didn't take much, because I was weak in that spot," Gifford told the outlet. "And the next thing you know, I am back in the hospital with a fractured pelvis: the front and the back. That's more painful than anything I went through with the hip. The pelvis is unbelievably painful. But anyway, here I am."