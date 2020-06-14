Hank Williams Jr.'s Daughter Katherine Dies in Car Crash at 27

Katherine Williams-Dunning, the daughter of country music legend Hank Williams Jr. was killed in a one-car crash in Henry County, Tennessee. She was 27 years old.

According to a report by WKRN, the crash occured around 7:44 p.m CT on June 13. Williams-Dunning was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe, which was towing a boat. The car crossed the dividing median in the highway and rolled over, coming to a rest on the shoulder.

Williams-Dunning's husband, Tyler Dunning, was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. His condition is currently unknown.

Katherine is the daughter of Hank Jr. and his third wife Mary Jane Thomas. Her brother, Sam Williams is a country singer-songwriter. Her half siblings are Hank Williams III, Holly Williams and Hilary Williams.

Instead of pursuing a music career in the spirit of her grandfather Hank Williams Sr. and grandmother Audrey Williams, Williams-Dunning founded the clothing company Weston Jane, which celebrates "[women] of purpose spreading peace and kindness."

"Being a mom is hard, like really hard," reads the bio of Williams-Dunning, the mother of Beau and Audrey. "There is mom guilt, mom shaming and lets be real, most days we feel like we are failing. With so many people tearing mom's down, I created Weston Jane as a way to build moms up. At Weston Jane, our items are all either handmade or printed by another mom. Our business is all about moms supporting moms and women supporting women."

This story will be updated as more information is known.