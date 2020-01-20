Kassi Ashton Talks Joining Jordan Davis on the Trouble Town Tour

Since the release of her debut 2018 single "California, Missouri," singer-songwriter Kassi Ashton has been on a steady rise in Music City. The Missouri native has made a name for herself with her independent streak, soulful voice and songwriting prowess showcased on the witty, whip-smart warning to a cheater on "Taxidermy" and the vulnerable "Pretty Shiny Things."

The UMG Nashville recording artist has earned the praise of country superstars, such as Keith Urban, who Ashton collaborated with on "Drop Top" (featured on Urban's 2018 album Graffiti U) and Maren Morris, who invited Ashton to open dates on her Girl: The World Tour.

Now, Ashton is back out on the road with "Singles You Up" singer Jordan Davis on Davis' Trouble Town Tour.

"I'm so excited to be back on the road! Even in the short month and a half I was off, I missed it so much," Ashton tells Wide Open Country. "There's nowhere that I'd rather be. Getting to tour with a person and artist like Jordan is the complete cherry on top. He's such a sweet human being and such a talented artist. We're having the best time and these crowds are wild. I'm very thankful."

The Trouble Town Tour, which will hit over 15 cities before wrapping up in March, also features singer-songwriter Hailey Whitters.

Jordan Davis Trouble Town Tour Dates:

Jan. 25 -- Detroit, Mich. -- Majestic Theatre (with Hailey Whitters)

Jan. 30 -- Charlottesville, Va. -- Jefferson Theater (with Kassi Ashton)

Jan. 31 -- Charlotte, N.C. -- Coyote Joe's (with Kassi Ashton)

Feb. 1 -- Atlanta, Ga. -- Buckhead Theatre (with Kassi Ashton)

Feb. 6 -- Cincinnati, Ohio -- Bogart's (with Kassi Ashton)

Feb. 7 -- Madison, Wis. -- Majestic Theatre (with Kassi Ashton)

Feb. 20 -- Council Bluffs, Iowa -- Whiskey Roadhouse (with Hailey Whitters)

Feb. 21 -- Denver, Colo. -- Grizzly Rose (with Hailey Whitters)

Feb. 22 -- Denver, Colo. -- Grizzly Rose (with Hailey Whitters)

Feb. 27 -- Boise, Idaho -- Knitting Factory

Feb. 28 -- Spokane, Wash. -- Knitting Factory

Feb. 29 -- Eugene, Ore. -- McDonald Theatre (with Hailey Whitters)

March 5 -- Sacramento, Calif. -- Ace of Spades

March 6 -- Los Angeles, Calif. -- El Rey Theatre (with Hailey Whitters)

March 19 -- New York, N.Y. -- Webster Hall (with Hailey Whitters)

March 20 -- Verona, N.Y. -- Turning Stone Resort Casino (with Hailey Whitters)

March 21 -- Baltimore, MD -- Rams Head Live (with Hailey Whitters)