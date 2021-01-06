Kaley Cuoco + Husband Karl Cook Connected Over Their Love Of Horses

For actress Kaley Cuoco, known for starring on The Big Bang Theory, it was going to take one special guy to steal her heart. She had already been married once before to former tennis player Ryan Sweeting and was fully concentrating on her thriving career. But then she quite literally ran into future husband Karl Cook for the first time at a horse show.

Cuoco had grown up loving horses and as a child had even had her own stable, competing in shows all over the country. So it almost seems like fate that she would run into famous equestrian Karl Cook, the son of billionaire Scott Cook who co-founded the tax software company Intuit. Initially, Cook had no idea who Cuoco was which was a refreshing change of pace for the actress who's regularly been appearing on television since My So-Called Life in the mid-90s.

"We bonded a lot over having the same kind of outlooks on life, insecurities, dating. He comes from a very well-to-do family, so there's all these [preconceived ideas] of being spoiled, and blah, blah, blah. And he's just the opposite, Cuoco explained to Women's Health.

"It was great because he never kissed my ass at all, and he never cared about any of that. He loved that I loved horses. It became a big talking point for us."

After the couple first started dating following the finalization of her 2015 divorce, Cuoco raved about her new beau to People.

"I'm so happy. I can't stop smiling. Life is so so good...I finally found my horse guy," she said. "It was very meant to be."

On the actress's 32nd birthday, Cook popped the question after two years of dating. He posted a sweet commemoration of the moment on Instagram as Cuoco can't stop crying with her new ring on her finger.

"Well after nearly two years I finally got up the courage to ask her to marry me. This is the best night of my life and I think the video shows it is the best night for Kaley as well.....if she said yes!!!!!"

The couple said "I do" in a horse stable in June of 2018 with Cuoco's sister Briana serving as officiant. The love birds seem incredibly happy on their big day in all of the pics that later surfaced.

"He is my perfect match," Cuoco gushed to People leading up to her wedding day. "He lets me wake up in the morning and say, 'I want to go and rescue rabbits.' And he's like, 'All right, let's get a coffee and let's go.' And that is him. We are the same, our views are the same, our morals are the same, he is my perfect match."

But the Big Bang Theory alum and her husband have more in common than just riding horses. They really love animals and have a house full of them in their massive dream house they purchased in California. Interestingly enough, it took COVID for the couple to actually live together full time as they had been living separately due to work obligations.

"We're totally ready, you know," she told E! News. "We do both travel a lot, which I think is very healthy. Our time at home is minimal, which makes us super appreciate it."

Who knew the coronavirus pandemic could actually be good for some relationships? Or unconventional marriages in this case.

"We've been married for a year and a half, been together for almost four years, and this quarantine has forced us to actually move in together," Kaley explained to Jimmy Kimmel. "It's been great for our relationship, and we like each other, we realized, which is even better."

Most recently, Cuoco starred in the HBO Max series The Flight Attendant which she also executive produced. When the lovely celeb isn't promoting her new show she shares sweet tidbits of her life with Cook on social media and we can't get over how sweet their relationship is. Or how many animals they have!