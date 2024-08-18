Kansas Woman's Dishwasher Sets House on Fire

It's incredibly easy to mindlessly run the dishwasher before going to bed. A long day of work and an abundance of dishes leaves most people ready to chuck everything in there and calling it a day. Usually, this is a pretty normal routine and there's nothing much to think about. However, one Kansas woman seriously advises you to be careful about running your dishwasher deep off into the night. It could lead to disastrous consequences.

Recently, Simone Anderson runs business as usual in their household. Before bed, the 29 year old fills up dishes to go into the washer without a second thought. However, her house begins to light up in flames over the course of the night. Moreover, it wasn't something like a burner being left on or anything like that. No, instead, the safe and sound dishwasher lights on fire only an hour after the family had went to sleep.

Dishwasher Sets Kansas Family's House Ablaze

Simone's husband Paul rushes downstairs to tend to annoying smoke detectors just to find their dishwasher and entire kitchen in 'glowing orange' flames. Then, he promptly rushes back upstairs to get Simone and their two children Nola and Ansel out of the house. Afterwards, the house fills with smoke and the fire becomes much too big for Paul to handle himself.

The local fire department investigates the incident and tells Simone and the family that it stems from a deeper issue within the dishwasher. Consequently, it catches on fire and leaves the entire house 'covered in soot.' Now, their house becomes unliveable for the foreseeable future.

Thankfully, Simone and her family maintain a pretty positive attitude despite the tragic circumstances. It will likely be another 6 months before they can head back home. Additionally, they're staying in an Airbnb in the meantime. Naturally, this will likely add to the hefty collection of fees from the dishwasher incident. Still, she stresses that her family is lucky to be alive. "As hard as it is to lose all our belongings — especially for my daughter as it was her birthday that day and she lost all her birthday goods — but the alternative would've been us not surviving," she explains to Kennedy News.