Kane Brown Invites Couple to Slow Dance Onstage During 'Heaven' Performance

Kane Brown created a special memory last Thursday (Dec. 15) for a pair of fans during a tour stop at Rodgers Center in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. A local cowboy with a George Strait aesthetic and his partner slow-danced in front of a captive crowd while Brown crooned one of his most romantic ballads, "Heaven."

After inviting the couple onstage, Brown said, "I just want them to dance and y'all are going to sing for them." The audience held up its end of that deal by belting out the fan favorites' chorus: "Everybody's talkin' 'bout heaven like they just can't wait to go/ Sayin' how it's gonna be so good, so beautiful/ Lyin' next to you, in this bed with you, I ain't convinced/ 'Cause, I don't know how, I don't know how heaven, heaven/ Could be better than this..."

It was a sweet moment for the locals onstage and in the crowd that's made sweeter by Brown's massive and infectious smile throughout the fan-shot footage that's making the rounds online.

"Heaven" appears on 2017's deluxe edition of Brown's self-titled big label debut. The Shy Carter, Matt McGinn and Lindsay Rimes co-write became Brown's second country radio No. 1, with the first being prior single and Lauren Alaina duet "What Ifs." The second of six consecutive non-remix singles to top a chart, "Heaven" is certified as seven-times platinum for sales and streams exceeding 700,000.

Brown will begin 2023 with a string of Drunk or Dreaming tour dates in Europe that span the last half of January. A second leg of the tour begins in March and crosses the US, with support at select dates by Dustin Lynch, Gabby Barrett and LoCash. The "Like I Love Country Music" singer is promoting his 2022 album Different Man.

