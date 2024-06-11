Kane Brown Kicks Out Rude Concertgoer After They Flip Him Off: "Kick His A-- Out Of Here!"

Could you imagine? Kane Brown did the right thing when one emboldened "fan" flipped him off during a concert. For visual reference, there's a video circulating of the "altercation"!

Brown beckons the guy to the stage. "Come here, I wanna show you what flipping me off will do," Brown says. "I'm gonna beat his a—." Nobody steps up to Brown, so I guess the dude just expected to give Brown the bird with no consequences. Brown eventually calls security over in the middle of his song and gives them the go-ahead. "Kick his a— out of here."

Impressively, Brown's able to keep the concert going without breaking up the song too much! But we have to address an important element at play. Why would you do that? I assume the guy had to have paid money to see Brown! What's the point of attending the concert of a performer you don't like?

Maybe he thought Brown wouldn't do anything. Which was a grave miscalculation on his part, obviously. But still, you could've stayed home for all that! Or at least accepted Brown's challenge. That could've been part of your 15 Minutes of Fame, brother. I don't know, though. Brown seemed confident he could deliver a righteous whoopin'.

Brown's a wholesome dude, but he's got that Joel from The Last of Us energy if you make him angry. Oh, well. All this accomplished was a guy looking like a total idiot and getting kicked out of a show he likely paid for.

Reckless Concertgoer Flips Kane Brown Off And Finds Out The Hard Way

"U go to a Kane brown concert and flip him off? Good way to waste ur money," one TikTok user said. Yes! That's what I'm saying! Brown took your money, too. The guy loses on multiple levels!

"I have seen him in concert twice. I love his music. Great artist. Go get em Kane," another user says. Yeah, it's such a baffling thing to do. Most of the other comments fall in line with the above "You went to a Kane Brown concert... why?" sentiment, by the way.

All you had to do was mind your manners and enjoy the show. Well, you know what they say about a fool and his money.