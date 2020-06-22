Kane Brown Celebrates First Father's Day With Special Performance of 'For My Daughter'

Father's Day 2020 must've meant a whole lot to Kane Brown. It was his first since he and his wife Katelyn welcomed their daughter Kingsley Rose on Oct. 29, 2019.

To commemorate his inaugural Father's Day, Brown shared a new music video showing a stripped down, three-piece performance of "For My Daughter," a digital add-on to his 2018 album Experiment.

Brown's co-write with Chase McGill (Cole Swindell's "Break Up in the End") and Tom Douglas ("The House That Built Me") was already one of the better examples of Brown's big heart and booming bass vocals.

The special Father's Day performance features just Brown's voice plus acoustic guitar and fiddle. While the original recording already sounded more like an old-style Nashville weeper than most songs by Brown and his new country peers, the less-is-more version does way more to shatter misconceptions about Brown's talent as a storyteller.

"For My Daughter" Lyrics

Someone to play catch with, out in the backyard

To pick up the pieces of your first broken heart

Someone to say slow down when you turn sixteen

Yeah, I grew up without a dad

I'm gonna be the best one I can be

Someone to scare the monsters, when it's dark in your room

Someone to put their foot down when you want a tattoo

And not just say I love you, but show you what it means

Yeah, I grew up without a dad

I'm gonna be the best one I can be

They say dads are supposed to shape you, in a way I guess mine did

I knew what I wouldn't do if I ever had a kid

They say history repeats itself

Well, I guess that's up to me

Yeah, I grew up without a dad

I'm gonna be the best one I can be

Someone to let you fall down and teach you how to get back up

Teach you how to be sweet like mama and how to be tough

Yeah, I'll never be perfect, but sure as those lines are pink

Yeah, I grew up without a dad

I'm gonna be the best one I can be

They say dads are supposed to shape you, in a way I guess mine did

I knew what I wouldn't do if I ever had a kid

They say history repeats itself

Well, I guess that's up to me

Yeah, I grew up without a dad

I'm gonna be the best one I can be

Yeah, I can't change the past, but the past has sure changed me

Yeah, I grew up without a dad

I'm gonna be the best one I can be

I said I'm gonna be a dad and I'm gonna be the best one I can be

The best one I can be

Love you, baby girl

