Kane Brown's Family Shares Photos From Magical Disney World Vacation

Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn recently took their two daughters, 3-year-old Kingsley and 1-year-old Kodi, to the Most Magical Place on Earth: Disney World in Orlando, Fla.

"[Disney World] I just wanted to say thank you for ending our amazing weekend in Orlando," Brown wrote in the caption of an Instagram carousel.

Kingsley got the full experience, wearing Minnie Mouse ears and a Disney-themed shirt, enjoying the Dumbo ride with her parents and meeting a pair of princesses. Better yet, Kingsley got a full makeover to become Belle from Beauty and the Beast, as chronicled in a TikTok post by her mom. Per a sticker Kingsley is wearing, it was her first trip to Disney World.

During the same stay in Orlando, the Brown family touched a dolphin and hung out with Sesame Street characters while visiting Sea World. A video clip set to his song "For My Daughter" shows Kane walking with his oldest child through Sea World in what's likely to remain a cherished memory for both.

Kingsley was born on Oct. 30, 2019, making her the perfect age to fall in love with princesses and other characters in Disney films and TV shows. By that reasoning, a return trip by the whole family would be optimal in another two years.

The Brown family has been in a festive mood lately. On Dec. 30, Kodi celebrated her first birthday with a rodeo-themed party. Katelyn also hosted a baby shower for Jon Pardi's wife, Summer, who is expecting a daughter. On Oct. 12, Kane and Katelyn celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary, which happened to land the same night Kane got celebrated at CMT's annual Artists of the Year event.

