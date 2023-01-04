Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn cherished a milestone for their youngest daughter, Kodi, by throwing a cleverly-themed "First Rodeo" birthday party. Kodi was born on Dec. 30, 2021, with her family announcing her arrival that New Year's Eve.

A 10-photo carousel on Instagram begins with a shot of Kodi in front of giant light-up letters that spell out the theme, styled as"1st Rodeo," while holding a "Giddy Up!" license plate. We also get to see the Kodi's Barn backdrop, a custom cake with the birthday girl's name spelled out in lasso lettering, event-themed cookies, party favors and a ton of brown, white and pink balloons.

Mom and dad look as fashionable as ever, with Kane spicing up an all-black western wear ensemble with a stylish jacket and Katelyn wearing a snakeskin design on more than her boots. Kodi dressed the part, as well, with 3-year-old sister Kingsley keeping things simple aside from a snazzy pair of shades.

The couple kept Katelyn's pregnancy with Kodi a secret, which posed challenges because both are in the public eye.

Advertisement

"It was crazy, man. I had to stay off social media, because people were sending us stuff. So we had, like, bags that said 'Kodi' on it, new bassinets that Kingsley is too big for. And we would do videos, we would have to see what was in the background to make sure. It was insane," Brown told the Bobby Bones Show. "So I was like, 'I'm just not going to post.'"

Katelyn turned to Instagram to share her perspective on keeping her pregnancy private.

"Soaking in special moments with my daughter and husband without the influence of social media and outside world made this time that much more intimate and unforgettable," she wrote. "Thank you for all the kind messages and love. I am so grateful and blessed to be these little girls' mama and can not wait to raise strong, confident, sweet little ladies with you [Kane Brown] ... you are the man we all look up to."

Related Videos