Kane Brown Concert Is Stopped By A Sudden Fire

We've all heard the phrases "bringing the house down" or "he's on fire!" Well, at a recent Kane Brown concert, one of those sentiments was slightly more literal than expected. Per WHDH, a minor fire broke out at Brown's concert at Fenway Park in Boston. The fire could be seen on a scaffolding high above the venue.

Lighting rig is on fire at Kane Brown show at Fenway Park. pic.twitter.com/FVkrnE6jVb — Jordan Golson (@jlgolson) July 21, 2024

Reportedly, the show was stopped for around 10 minutes while the stage crew worked to deal with the sudden fire. Kerri Besse, one of the concertgoers, spoke about the incident to WHDH. "They announced it immediately. We knew approximately how long we were going to have to wait. And then when Kane Brown came back out, he apologized."

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and fortunately, no injuries were reported. Outside of that, the concert went on without further issues! If we're going by Instagram, it seems that everyone was rather good-natured about the event! Brown himself would post the following heartfelt message on social media.

"I just wanted to let everyone know I'm so happy!!!! [Brown has his] ups and downs and recently I'm just genuinely happy. I love everybody for coming out tonight in Boston and showing out! ... God bless yall and everyone who has been and become my friend! Too many more!!!!"

Furthermore, his fans would express their joy over the event alongside Brown!

A Small Fire Briefly Pauses A Kane Brown Concert

"YOU WERE ON FIREEEEE TONIGHT!! quite literally! lol but i had so much fun," one Instagram user asserts. You gotta have the requisite jokes about the fire. It's the internet — if nobody's joking about it, it's a dud!

"Thanks for being genuinely open with the fact you face the ups & downs. Huge!" Others appreciated Brown's candor, praising the fact that he lays everything on the line with every performance.

"We all have ups downs.. you will be alright! I walked through the fire and came out on the other side because of it! Keep going!!" Generally, everyone seems to have had a great time! It doesn't matter who started the fire because it's always burning as the world keeps turning! ...I'll see myself out.