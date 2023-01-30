Kane Brown has been touring through Europe on the international leg of his Drunk or Dreaming tour this month, but he was forced to cancel the final two dates after falling ill on tour. First, he announced the cancellation of Sunday night's (Jan. 29) show in Berlin, Germany hours before it was to begin, saying it was a "difficult decision."
"Hey Berlin - I'm so sorry to do this at such late notice but unfortunately we have to cancel tonight's show," Brown wrote on his Instagram stories. "I've been sick the last few days and have tried to power through. After seeing 2 doctors we had to make the difficult decision to cancel."
Brown also took to social media on Sunday to share the seriousness of his illness. He penned a tweet claiming he was brought "to tears" by his sickness, and he shared in a comment that he was battling a fever of 103 degrees.
Man When sickness brings you to tears like wtf ?
He also posted a photo of himself and wife Katelyn on Instagram on Sunday, sharing his desire to be home with her and their two daughters. Earlier photos show that Katelyn joined him on the tour in London, but she evidently traveled home ahead of him.
Katelyn commented on the post, writing, "Wish we could be taking care of you babe! Can't wait for you to get back home."
On Monday, Brown shared yet another statement on his Instagram story announcing the cancellation of Tuesday night's (Jan. 31) show in Stockholm, Sweden, which was to be the final date of the tour.
"Stockholm -- unfortunately we have to cancel tomorrow night's show. I have been very sick over the past few days and the doctors have said that I will not be able to perform tomorrow," he shared. "I'm upset I won't be able to see you guys and play for you. Tickets will be automatically refunded at the point of purchase. Hopefully we'll be back soon and will make it up to you."
Brown's next show is Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest in Phoenix, Ariz.
