Country music sensation Kane Brown is ready to explore new horizons. What does that include? Acting, of course! His recent guest appearance on CBS' Fire Country marked the singer's first foray into television, and it seems the experience has only fueled his desire to delve further into the world of acting.

Brown revealed his interest in pursuing other acting opportunities after his Drunk or Dreamin' Tour concludes in September. The revelation came during an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the 2023 Stagecoach Festival, where the 29-year-old artist shared his plans for the upcoming break.

"We're taking a couple of months off coming up," Brown told the outlet. "I don't know what I'm going to do. But you know, whatever's there, I'm going to try and pursue it."

Brown guest starred as the outlaw Robin on Fire Country, who took some time to help out a group of injured patients at the site of a train crash.

Leading up to his episode, Brown told PEOPLE in a statement, "Acting has been a life-long dream of mine, and to make my debut on a hit series like Fire Country is such an honor."

When the singer took on the small screen, which he described as a "superhero moment," it obviously sparked something in him to do more. It also helps that Fire Country creator and star Max Thieriot had nothing but praise for Brown's talent.

"He just has a lot of raw, natural ability to be present and to listen, and really be in the moment," Thieriot told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "I think if you can start there and do that, you can build off of it. Some people cannot start there, they just don't have that thing. And I think he has that thing."

