Kamala SNL Skit called out for being identical to Trump's 2015 skit

The last episode of Saturday Night Live included a cold open skit including Kamala Harris herself. However, People are quick to point out that it's the exact same format as a skit Trump did on The Tonight Show back in 2015.

The episode opened with Maya Rudolph in her Kamala Harris garbs she's grown rather comfortable in. She opens the episode in a joking manner, wishing to talk to someone like-minded. When she sits down at a large mirror with classic bare bulbs around the edges, the camera pans to her reflection, only for it to be Kamala Harris herself.

The audience cheers for half a minute before dying down and letting the skit continue. The discourse between the two of them is full of Kamala puns and endorsement for the Democratic candidate. People, however, have been quick to notice that the skit shares the exact same format as one of Trump's skits in 2015.

Did the SNL Kamala skit rip-off Trump's skit?

In 2015, Republican candidate Donald Trump appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. In a cold open to that episode, they did the same thing. Fallon, impersonating and dressed as Trump, sat down at a mirror and had a conversation with the real Trump.

Trump fans have been quick to point out what looks like a blatant rip-off, and have taken the opportunity to call Kamala out on it.

"Trump's is better," comments one.

"Nothing is original with Kamala," echoes another.

However, others have been even quicker to bring up that this bit isn't original to Trump either. Images of Mick Jagger doing the exact same skit are plastered under anyone trying to call this out.

"They've been doing this mirror bit for years you dummy," replies one.

Many have also pointed out that the Presidential Candidates themselves aren't responsible for the jokes, skits, or set-ups.

Whatever your political stance, this skit and similarities to Trump's skit have spurred even more division between the parties. Some believe Kalama's skit is better and others believe the "rip-off" says a lot about her character. Ultimately, all that matters is the policies of either candidate, not how original their cold-open on a TV show is.

And for the record, neither of the skits were original.