Kamala Harris Draws Backlash In First Photo After Concession Speech For Drinking In Front Of Kid

Kamala Harris' only appearance after losing the election to Donald Trump was during her concession speech. Since then, she's been off the grid. With newly arisen photos, it's clear she's been spending time with her family.

Kamala's niece, Meena, posted a couple of photos of Kamala Harris spending time with her grandnieces on Instagram. They're playing connect four together in a very casual, family setting. However, people online aren't happy about her having a glass of wine.

Her hair is tied back, game pieces are scattered on the floor, and they're having a good time. To me, this is a standard setting for family fun time. So long as the children aren't drinking, there shouldn't be a problem with Kamala spending quality time with those she loves, with or without a glass of wine.

Kamala Harris Drinks Wine In Front Of Children To The Horror Of Many

"With her trusty glass by her side," one writes sarcastically.

"Good to see the drinking hasn't stopped," another comments.

"OF COURSE," another slams with a picture highlighting the glass of wine.

Kamala has been bashed before about openly enjoying a drink. For some reason, people hate this. A recreational glass every now and then isn't the end of the world or America for that matter.

Not everyone is hating on the Democrat candidate for having a glass of wine, however.

"Breaking news: a woman of drinking age has a glass of wine at home," someone candidly points.

Even Republican-leaning folk online have pointed out the absurdity in slamming Kamala for having a drink.

"Trump fan here. Do you know how much most of us drink?" one simply asks.

"I'm no fan of hers, but it's just stupid to point out an adult having an adult drink," another puts.

Some are concerned that she's having a drink in front of children and that it can be classed as neglect. This is a rather extreme jump, especially as there is at least one other adult present, the one taking the photo.