Kallie & Spencer Wright Share Devastating Tribute To Late 3-Year-Old Son Levi

Spencer Wright and his family had the very difficult task of burying their 3-year-old son Levi. Levi fell into a nearby creek while driving his toy tractor around the house. While the family was hopeful for a miracle, sadly the toddler didn't recover from his injuries.

After the accident, the rodeo community rallied around Wright and his family offering them support. As part of a celebration of Levi's life, Wright and his wife Kallie share a video (see below) as well as a touching obituary for their son. They said that Levi was the light of their lives.

They wrote, "Levi was exceptionally thoughtful and considerate for his age, he was constantly thinking of others. His heart was pure, tender and oversized. Levi loved his big sister, Steeley, and playing with her was one of his greatest joys. They were instant best friends. The verdict was still partially out on his baby brother, Brae, but Levi often asked to 'hold baby.'"

They continued, "Levi was a die-hard Grandma's boy, always asking to go to Gamma's house. He enjoyed going to church with Grandma and was a Sunbeam for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Levi had mastered his colors, counting to 7 and early heavy equipment operation as Dad's right-hand man. His Dad was who he looked up to most; he wanted to be just like him and was well on his way. He had a passion for tractors, excavators, skid steers and all heavy equipment, even his music choice followed suit-he was always asking to play Big Green Tractor and The Excavator Song."

Spencer Wright's Wife Describes Tragic Final Moments

They also added, "Like many 3 year old boys, he had a growing love for dinosaurs. He recently convinced himself he was a TRex and had begun roaring at people when he was too shy to speak to them. He was rarely seen without his cowboy hat and boots. He had just acquired his own horse and was beginning to enjoy family horse rides."

Spencer Wright's wife Kallie also has been taking the passing really hard. She described those final tragic moments when she saw Levi for the last time prior to his accident.

She wrote, "I'm writing this at 3 am, because per usual my mind is running wild. I'd like to share something vulnerable and hard. Unless you've been to my place it's hard to paint a picture of how something like this can happen. There is a creek that runs through our 24 acre property and separates our house from Grandma and Grandpa's, through that creek is a road made of concrete. It's how we've gotten to their house safely most days as sometimes our dirt road is a nascar raceway."

Wright wrote, "My kids have rode their bikes, driven their ride on toys & even walked this way a million times. Water only runs through for a short time during the year and can change over night. Levi did not do anything he hasn't done before, but this time the water was at its peak & strong enough to push his tractor off the road into the creek as he drove through. He asked me to ride his tractor and I explained that grandma wasn't home, he shouldn't drive through the creek or the road and just to ride around the house. As he drove off, I ran back in the house. That's a decision that will haunt me for the rest of my life."