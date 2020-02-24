America's Largest Indoor Water Park Set to Open in Round Rock, Texas

Founded by Wisconsin family the Nelsons, Kalahari Resorts is known for having America's largest indoor water parks. Todd and Shari Nelson were inspired to build the first Kalahari Resort in 2000 after visiting Africa. They were moved by the spirit and culture they saw there, so their love of Africa has been incorporated throughout all of their resorts. The Nelsons even support African artists and craftspeople by featuring their work on the walls, in the gift shops, and more.

After opening their first location in Wisconsin Dells, the Nelsons opened up two more locations in Sandusky, Ohio, and the Pocono Mountains, Pennsylvania. After years of building their image as the "coolest water park" in the country, Kalahari is in the process of expanding to its first location in the South. The massive water park and resort will debut in the Austin suburb of Round Rock, Texas in November of 2020.

Kalahari Resorts & Conventions are a bit more than just water parks. All of the African themed resorts offer a full convention center for events, Spa Kalahari, a fitness center, restaurants and unique retail shops. The new Texas resort will have 975 guest rooms on its 351 acres of land. The $350 million dollar project will be located on U.S. 79 close to the Dell Diamond and Old Settlers Park.

Read More: This Texas Hill Country Resort Lets You Sleep in the Trees

Sadly, there won't be an escape from the Texas heat until the summer of 2021, but the good thing about an indoor water park is you can go any time throughout the year. Christmas at the water park this year? For now, we can enjoy the mock-up photos that render the big plans for the resort.

The massive water park will be a combination of indoor/outdoor. There will be plenty of dining options with 6 different restaurants to choose from. According to KUVE, there will also be a piano bar, delis, pizzerias and a 200,000 square foot convention center in the 1.5 million-square-foot resort.

You can definitely see the African theme throughout the mockups, from the print on the columns to the patterns on the throw pillows and walls. It will undoubtedly be even more impressive in person.

You can see from the mock-up that there will be outdoor pools in addition to thrill rides and slides on the main inside portion of the theme park. While we don't have details on what any of the thrill rides would be, we can see that there are some really fun things offered at the other locations. From a kiddie ropes course to mini-golf and an indoor zipline, there could be some exciting things coming this fall to Round Rock. And how cool does that wave pool look?

The prices haven't been released yet, but based on the other markets the range is fairly broad, with tickets costing between $29.99 and $124. We'll just have to stay tuned. For now, mark your calendars for November!