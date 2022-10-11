Kacey Musgraves didn't hold back during her performance at the Austin City Limits festival on Sunday (Oct. 9). The "Slow Burn" singer and proud Texan called out Sen. Ted Cruz by adding the Texas senator's name to one of her songs.

During "High Horse," a song from Musgraves' album Golden Hour, Musgraves sang "cause everyone knows someone who kills the buzz / every time they open their mouth... Ted Cruz."

"I said what I said," Musgraves told the audience.

The singer also had words for the Supreme Court following the reversal of Roe V. Wade.

"F--k the Supreme Court honestly," Musgraves said (quote via Variety). "We're in a weird time but we still have each other...there is a light y'all, I promise.

This isn't the first time the country singer-songwriter has rebuked Sen. Cruz. Last year, Musgraves created a "Cruzin For A Bruzin'" t-shirt to benefit Texas charities.

Texas is cold, I can be cold," Musgraves wrote. Profits from the shirt directly supported Texas charities Feed The People Dallas, Casa Marianella, and the American Red Cross of Central & South Texas.

Musgraves shared the t-shirt after Cruz came under fire for flying to Cancun while millions of Texans suffered through a winter storm. The storm caused power outages across the state and left many Texans without electricity and water.

Musgraves wasn't the only country artist to reference a Texas politician from the stage. Texas trio The Chicks urged the crowd to vote for Beto O'Rourke, who is challenging Texas governor Greg Abbott in the Nov. 8 general election.

"Do you have a mother? Do you have a daughter? Do you have a sister? Do you have a girlfriend? Vote Beto!" Natalie Maines said (quote via Billboard). "If there is a female in your life that you care about, vote for Beto."

