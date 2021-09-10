Kacey Musgraves Releases Highly Anticipated Album 'Star-Crossed'

Kacey Musgraves is ready to take on the world after releasing her highly anticipated studio album, star-crossed. The six-time Grammy winner went on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to speak about the album release and the 50-minute three-act accompanying film that premiered on September 10th. The singer also released a video for her track simple times on Youtube, which was a video clip directly from the film, which was directed by Bardi Zeinali. The Kacey Musgraves: star-crossed film is to be streaming exclusively via Paramount +.

The film is a collaboration between the country-pop singer, Zeinali, and Matthew Libatique who is an Academy Award-nominated cinematographer. It was completed in a span of ten days in Los Angeles with appearances from Eugene Levy, Princess Nokia, Victoria Pedretti, Symone, and Megan Stalter.

Read More: Kacey Musgraves Announces 'Star-Crossed: Unveiled' 2022 Tour

About the new album, the singer-songwriter talked about how recording it was a "rollercoaster of emotions" as she went through "plant therapy" through the writing process. The breakup record focuses on Musgraves' times after her divorce from her ex-husband, Ruston Kelly. The couple married back in 2019 and announced their split in July 2020. About the album, Musgraves stated, "Yeah, this record is inspired largely by some major life changes, but also it's following me chronologically over the last probably two-and-a-half, three years since Golden Hour came out. It's kind of picking up where I left off there."

The High Horse grammy-winning singer revealed that with this record, she wanted to honor herself as a songwriter who is able to convey her emotions through heartbreak and healing. She continued, "I've been doing a lot of reading about the stages of acceptance, the stages of grief and healing. And I've found out a lot about the fact that healing is not linear... I mean, I felt like a rubber bouncy ball, bouncing from emotion to emotion. One day I would feel extremely validated in where I was going. And then some days I'd wake up and be like, 'What the hell am I doing?"

The album, available on Apple Music and Spotify, follows up the successful of Golden Hour, which won the Album of The Year Grammy in 2019. The singer is said to make her star-crossed live debut on September 12 at the 2021 MTV Music Video Awards followed by a tour featuring Muna and King Princess which will begin in January.

"star-crossed" Tracklist:

"star-crossed"

"good wife"

"cherry blossom"

"simple times"

"if this was a movie..."

"justified"

"angel"

"breadwinner"

"camera roll"

"easier said"

"hookup scene"

"keep looking' up"

"what doesn't kill me"

"there is a light"

"gracias a la vida" (Violeta Parra Cover)

