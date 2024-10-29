Kacey Musgraves Says Dog Saved Her From Getting Bit By Rattlesnake

Dogs are women's best friend, too.

Kacey Musgraves, the country singer star, has been documenting the heroism of her Blue Heeler dog called Pepper.

When walking barefoot on her back porch one day, she came across what she thought was a copperhead snake. It turned out to be a Timber Rattlesnake, however. Pepper intercepted the primed and ready rattlesnake by stepping in front of it before it could bite the singer.

Timber Rattlesnakes are venomous and can prove lethal to humans if bitten. Poor Pepper took the hit instead, putting her life in danger and made her lethargic.

This story has been told through Instagram stories that have since expired, and through a light mention in an Instagram post.

It was the Daily Mail who initially reported that Musgraves had to rush Pepper to an animal hospital following the bite. She was administered antivenom, and Musgraves was optimistic about her recovery, "Think she's gonna be ok. Just a little busted up."

"She honestly saved me, @jacob pix & @trevordavisaa from stepping on it barefoot," she explained on her Instagram story. "The bite made her lethargic. Those who have Blue Heelers know they ain't ever this calm," she elaborated.

Thankfully, Pepper has made a full recovery and can be seen relaxing on the bed in Musgraves' most recent post. Her recovery wasn't a perfect one, however, as the poor pooch experienced lots of pain.

"She's home and sleeping a lot/on pain meds and getting lots of love," she wrote in an update. The dog also experienced bruising on the inside of her mouth.

This attack could have killed Pepper if she hadn't received immediate medical care. That would have been a very sad day indeed.

Pepper is a trooper, though, and is now fine. Her heroism potentially saved the life of Kacey Musgraves and her company. I'm sure she's receiving extra treats and cuddles as a result of her bravery.