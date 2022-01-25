Kacey Musgraves Surprises Piano Bar With Performance of Fleetwood Mac's 'Dreams'

Kacey Musgraves is currently on tour for her 2022 Starcrossed: Unveiled Tour, but that hasn't stopped her from surprising fans who didn't get a chance to buy tickets. The next stop for the tour is scheduled to be in Philadelphia on Wednesday night, January 26, but Musgraves decided to head into town a little bit earlier.

Not only that, but the country music superstar surprised a piano bar full of people to perform an impromptu performance of Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams!" The singer visited Tavern on Camac, which is Philadelphia's longest-running gay bar.

Luckily for us, Musgraves' performance was caught by someone in the crowd and posted it to an Instagram account called Gayborhood Famous. In the video, Musgraves is seen singing surrounded by people, as the piano is playing along.

The singer-songwriter is also scheduled to make tour stops in Nashville, Boston, Atlanta, and New York at Madison Square Garden. She released her fifth studio album, Star Crossed, in September 2021 which was inspired by her divorce from ex-husband Ruston Kelly.

About the album, Musgraves stated, "Yeah, this record is inspired largely by some major life changes, but also it's following me chronologically over the last probably two-and-a-half, three years since Golden Hour came out. It's kind of picking up where I left off there."

The "Space Cowboy" singer continued, "I've been doing a lot of reading about the stages of acceptance, the stages of grief and healing. And I've found out a lot about the fact that healing is not linear."

The album was co-produced by Musgraves, Ian Fitchuk, and Daniel Tashian, with whom she also collaborated on Golden Hour. The singer described the album as a "modern tragedy" with influences from William Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet." She is currently up for two Grammy awards for Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song for "Camera Roll."

