Kacey Musgraves took to social media this week to wish a happy birthday to someone very special: her boyfriend, Cole Schafer. The country singer shared a carousel of photos featuring sweet moments together as well as a heartfelt message.

"Happiest birthday to the brightest flame in my world. My deeper well. I love you, @cole_schafer," she begins the note. "You are such a fixture in the lives of all the people who are lucky enough to really know you."

The photos included snaps of the couple holding sparklers, Schafer playing guitar, the two enjoying the outdoors and more. Musgraves continued expressing her love for Schafer in the caption, sharing all the specific things she loves about him.

"So grateful for all the laughs and adventures, deep talks, ego checks, wise advice, forehead kisses, the books you recommend, your late night "oh I just whipped this up" and somehow it's extremely gourmet pasta (like, actually Michelin star) situations, the gorgeous way you observe the world and the words that follow," she writes. "And mostly your unabashed, full-throttle vulnerability which is easily the sexiest thing about you."

Advertisement

"I can't wait to see what this year brings to you," Musgraves adds, concluding the message.

Musgraves and Schafer, who is a writer, have been together since at least June 2021, when they were first photographed together in New York City. Schafer confirmed the romance with an Instagram post in late June 2021, featuring a photo of the singer kissing him on the cheek. He paired the photo with a caption that read, "I'm trying like hell not to write about her." Musgraves then confirmed the romance on her end in an interview with the New York Times in August of that year.

Since then, Musgraves has shared occasional moments with her love on social media. In December, the couple hosted their annual Teddy Bear Ball, which raised funds for Vanderbilt Children's hospital.

Related Videos