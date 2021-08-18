Kacey Musgraves Hangover Cure Involves Vietnamese Pho!

Let's face it, by now we all know that celebrities are just like us. They enjoy some good times, good food, and occasionally just like us, suffer from terrible hangovers. It's normal, if you're over 21 of course, so as I was roaming around the internet I found a very interesting fact about one of my favorite singers, Kacey Musgraves. Have you ever wondered what Musgraves does when she has a hangover? Well, you are about to find out.

Apparently, the country singer's perfect remedy to cure a hangover is Vietnamese Pho. Yep, who would have thought that a soup could cure the pain away. It's pretty genius if you ask me, you have all those flavors in one that kind of makes you forget that you have a hangover.

The Rainbow singer stated, "Coconut water is a major help with hangovers and also, a lot of times we go and eat Vietnamese pho. It's a soup, and it's got this awesome broth. You can get different things in it or whatever, but for some reason, it's just like -- it's almost like a chicken noodle soup, but it's good. That's good for hangovers too. That, sleep, Tylenol, coconut water and just water, in general. And when you're drinking, have your alcohol, drink a little bit of water, drink some more alcohol, drink some water." So yeah, throw that Gatorade away and get you a coconut water!

Not sure who needed this info, but in case you do have a hangover this weekend after drinking buckets of tequila, I suggest trying these. Think about it, the last thing someone wants is something greasy to go in their body when you're feeling under the weather. So yeah, try it out and let us know if it works.

This kind of reminds me of George Strait's remedy for a hangover cure. According to the Daily Press, his hangover cure go-to is actually Menudo. In case you don't know, Menudo is a very popular traditional Mexican dish. It is made from a cow's stomach and a broth of red chili peppers, onions, cilantro, lime, and oregano. You can find Menudo in most Mexican restaurants and of course around Texas. Sounds yummy to me. What are your hangover remedies?

