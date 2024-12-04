Kacey Musgraves Gets Down And Dirty In Racy Music Video Teaser

Yesterday, Kacey Musgraves released a teaser for the music video for her song, "The Architect." This particular footage has raised some eyebrows, however, as she bares all for it.

"The Architect" was released as part of the Deeper Well album, the album she's almost finished touring.

The teaser shows a dominant natural setting, with beautiful shots of the natural world. Fit into the scenic scapes of cliffs, trees, and stones, however, is Kacey Musgraves lying in mud, completely covered in it. The thing is, that's the only thing she's covered in.

Bar her face, she's essentially wearing the mud, showing off her form. This is also fitting, considering the natural vibe the song goes for.

She's seen later in the teaser, on a horse wearing flowing and minimal clothes suited for the hot climate. They're minimalistic clothes that resemble authentic desert garments.

Naturally, the few scenes of her in the mud are what has gathered the attention of many.

The music video is set to debut today, at 11 am ct.

Internet Reacts To Racey New Kacey Musgraves Teaser

You can anticipate the contents of the comment section from a mile away, but here are some of my favorites.

"Kacey Mudgraves," puns one, which I found simply amusing. Another replies to this comment, expanding upon the pun, "Claycey Mudgraves." Love it.

"HELLO??!?!!??" one shouts, which would have been the reaction to many.

"What we all want for 2025 is whatever this is," another writes.

"It actually should be illegal to just casually drop this on a Tuesday afternoon," one aptly says.

As you can see, the internet is pretty fixated over Musgraves in the new music video.

The music video comes just days before her Deeper Well World Tour comes to a close, with her final performance being on December 7 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Set a reminder, for it won't be long now before the music video is released and you can enjoy the song all over again.